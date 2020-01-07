Won’t allow anyone to snatch people’s rights: Mamata Banerjee

Contending that she was the custodian of people’s rights, Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she would not let anyone harm their interests. She was speaking at a public distribution programme at Pathapratima in South 24 Parganas district.

Asserting that the agitation against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) would go on as long as necessary, Banerjee said that she would do everything in her power to protect the people of the state.

“We do not live at the mercy of anyone… I will not allow anyone snatch our rights,” the CM said at a public meeting here, on the western fringes of Sunderban forests.

“I am your ‘pehradar’ (custodian), if anyone comes to take away your rights, he will have to do it over my dead body,” Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of CAA, NRC, added.

“The central government did not provide a single penny for relief operations. We distributed three lakh tripals, and arranged for six lakh packets consisting of sarees, blankets, sheets, foodstuffs and stoves, for this district alone,” she said, referring to the damages caused by Cyclone Bulbul.

The CM added, “We provided compensation to two million farmers in this district; I urge all farmers to enroll in the crop insurance scheme, which is fully funded by the State Government.” She also said that those who lost their homes in the cyclone, would get a house under Bangla Awas Yojana.

She reiterated that Sundarbans and Basirhat will become new districts.