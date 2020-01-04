To conserve environment, State Govt recycling paper & turning to digital mode

The Bangla Government has initiated a project to save paper, and thus conserve the environment, by using the digital medium for administrative work as much as possible.

The project has already been running at the State secretariat, Nabanna, for some time now. Now it is being replicated in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and North 24 Parganas. The district administrations give regular updates on the progress to Nabanna.

Efforts are being made to recycle the paper used for administrative purposes. For example, in Purba Bardhaman district, it was decided to give the used paper to self-help groups for them to turn them into writing pads, to be resold at different prices to the government offices.

Certain instructions for taking printouts have also been given. Officials have been instructed to not take printouts unless absolutely needed. For example, one or two-line e-mails should not be printed; then again, a short e-mail should be printed on half a page and the other half kept for printing something else.