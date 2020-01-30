State Govt initiative to give GI status to wooden dolls of Bardhaman

The Bangla Government has taken up an initiative to enable the craft of making wooden dolls in Bardhaman to get GI certification. This will ensure that no one else can use the technique to prepare the dolls and thus help the craft remain a sustainable venture.

The artisans of Natungram area have been making the wooden dolls for many years. They mostly belong to the Sutradhar community. They also make various wooden utensils and furniture.

In the past few decades, the wooden dolls of Natungram have earned acclaim from various parts of the country and people have shown significant interest in buying them. These wooden dolls are often found in the fairs organised by the State Government or its agencies in various places.

Artisans there believe that a certification like GI will help the community immensely in fetching global fame as well. The future generations will also be encouraged and motivated towards this kind of work.

Source: Millennium Post