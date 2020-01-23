Bangla Govt observing Subhas Utsav today

The 123rd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is being celebrated as Subhas Utsav all over Bangla today. The festival is organised by the Youth Services Department. This great son of Bangla and India was born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will officially inaugurate the festival from Darjeeling. It was in a house in Giddapahar, Kurseong, now turned into Netaji Museum, that Subhas Chandra Bose was interned by the British rulers for seven months in October 1936, and he again spent a few days here in October 1937.

Subhas Utsav is being celebrated in all the 342 blocks, 118 municipalities and six municipal corporations (including the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation), along with in each of the State’s district headquarters and by the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA).