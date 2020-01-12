Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary being observed as Vivek Chetana Utsav across Bangla

The Bangla Government is celebrating the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in association with the Ramakrishna Math and Mission through the three-day long Vivek Chetana Utsav, from January 10-12.

All the 341 blocks, 117 municipalities, six municipal corporations of the State, the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) and all the district headquarters are celebrating Vivek Chetana Utsav through processions, exhibitions, symposiums and quiz competitions on the life of Swami Vivekananda, and debates, exhibition football matches and other cultural programmes.

The State Youth Welfare Department is organising the festival. It may be noted that January 12 is a State holiday since 2012, with the inspiration of Mamata Banerjee.