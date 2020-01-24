Chief Minister approves mega irrigation project

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has approved a mega irrigation project to serve five flood-prone districts of Bangla – Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Hooghly and Howrah. More than 27 lakh people would be benefitted, directly and indirectly. The project will cost Rs 2,932 crore.

This project will enable proper irrigation across vast areas of the Lower Damodar Basin. Part of the project is the comprehensive renovation (including re-dredging and building embankments) of the Mundeswari and Amta Channels, whose filling up with silt is one of the main causes of flooding in the region. Other smaller channels would also be taken care of.

With respect to funding, 30 per cent is being given by the State Government and the rest divided equally between the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. This mega project will take five years to complete. The work started from this January.

Courtesy: Bartaman