Bangla’s tableaux, rejected by Centre, to be displayed in Kolkata

The Bangla Government had proposed the idea of showcasing Kanyashree, Sabujshree and Jal Dharo Jal Bharo in the State’s tableaux for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. After the proposal was rejected by the Centre, the government has now decided to showcase the tableaux in the State’s Republic Day function in Kolkata

The significance and impact that these schemes and projects have had on Bangla, both socially and environmentally, are profound and widespread. They have helped to make the common people more aware. All of them champion important causes – empowerment of women, protection of environment and conservation of water.

The tableaux have been planned on a grand scale and hence would be a feast for the eyes. It is hoped that they would become popular with the people. the Centre may have rejected Bangla’s idea, but the people of the State always have the greatest of love and respect for the Maa-Mati-Manush Government of the State.