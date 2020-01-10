Environment-friendly power plant coming up in Sagardighi

Coal-based or thermal power plants to be constructed in Bangla in the future will all be supercritical power plants, which are more environment-friendly, said the State Power Minister recently at a seminar organised by the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BNCCI).

The power plant coming up in Sagardighi is supercritical, the minister said. It has an output capacity of 600 MW per day. The plant in Kolaghat already uses this technology.

Supercritical power plants emit less amount of flue gas, the poisonous exhaust gas, and so are comparatively more environment-friendly.

Source: Aajkaal