We want the Centre to withdraw CAA and plans for NRC: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met the prime minister at Raj Bhawan to discuss the huge debt left behind by the Left Front Government, that her government is having to repay, and request him to withdraw the CAA. After the meeting, she met the press.

Highlights of her statements:

I came here because it is my constitutional duty to meet the prime minister. I do the same for the president.

A minister-in-waiting is usually sent at the airport. Today, Firhad Hakim went to receive the prime minister. The same courtesy is shown to visiting foreign prime ministers.

I met him because the Centre still owes the State Rs 28,000 crore. We also have a debt of Rs 54,000 crore to pay back.

Besides these, the Centre owes us aid to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore to cover the damages caused by Cyclone Bulbul. I requested him to release the money to us.

I have also requested him to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and not implement the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

People are protesting across the country against these three. We don’t want division between people on the basis of religion, and people to suffer atrocities. We don’t want anybody’s citizenship rights to be taken away. I requested him to re-think about the CAA and NRC. We want both of these to be withdrawn.