More intense protests to take place against CAA, NRC: Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress is poised to launch more intense movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) from January 22, Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

She was addressing a dharna organised by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) against NRC and CAA at Rani Rashmoni Road near Esplanade, which entered its fourth day on Monday.

Stating that she would start the movement from the Hills, Didi said: “I request everyone to come out on the streets and protest against the draconian Act. The movement will be held in every block and those having control over different areas should organise rallies against CAA and NRC.”

“All anti-Modi persons should unite and take out rallies to raise their voice. We will not give up the issue till CAA and NRC are withdrawn,” she added.

“We were the first political party to raise our voice against NRC and CAA. We took out rallies in which thousands of people took part. More rallies will be held in future. Those who are inciting people will be held responsible if some untoward incident happens,” she said.

Didi added: “There are political parties that do not organise rallies and hold bandhs each year to raise their protest. If you want to do politics seriously then come out and hold rallies on the streets and walk with the demonstrators. I do not believe in the politics of violence.”

“The economic condition of the country has turned from bad to worse. People have lost their jobs. There is mounting unemployment but no step has yet been taken to address the issue. Instead, the BJP is trying to confuse people,” she stated.

Encouraging the TMCP members, she said: “I am confident that these young boys and girls will be able to lead the country. They have self-confidence and have dreams of setting up a united India, where there will be no hatred and division of people on the basis of religion.”

Declaring that the dharna would continue and she would come to encourage them, Mamata Banerjee added: “Never get involved in violence and work together to build a united nation where there will be peace and prosperity.”