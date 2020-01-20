State Govt imposes one-time reduced fine for unfit vehicles

In order to induce owners of unfit vehicles to pay their fines, the State Transport Department has decided to impose a one-time reduced penalty of Rs 1,500, which can be paid any time from January 14 to February 29.

This will help the government to not only collect fines but also get a count of the number of unift vehicles. A one-time pardon will also induce owners to repair their vehicles and get certificates of fitness, or CF.

In the normal course, unfit vehicles attract a fine of Rs 50 for each day of non-updated CFs. The fine becomes Rs 1,500 after a month of unpaid fines and Rs 18,000 after 12 months of unpaid fines. Hence, the one-time fine of Rs 1,500 is a very attractive offer.