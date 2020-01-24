Rs 750 crore solar power plant in Ramnagar II block soon

The Bangla Government has given the clearance to set up a 125 MW solar power plant in Ramnagar II block, Purba Medinipur, at a cost of Rs 750 crore. It will be constructed on 562 acres of land through EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) mode.

While announcing this project at Nabanna recently, the State Finance and Industries Minister, Dr Amit Mitra also said that this is part of the paradigm shift in Bangla’s power sector, as the State moves to renewable energy. The proposed project will be the largest in eastern India.

Besides adding to the power sector in the State – more importantly, renewable power – it will also create several job opportunities for youths of the region.

The solar power plant also represents one of the success stories of the recent international business convention held in Digha, at the brand new convention centre conceptualised, named and inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The German development bank, KfW had submitted a proposal to the government during the business convention for funding a solar energy plant on good terms. The bank will provide Rs 650 crore and the State Government, Rs 100 crore.

Source: Millennium Post