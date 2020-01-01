The inception of Trinamool Congress – Looking back at January 1, 1998

Mamata Banerjee had carried out numerous movements in the interest of the people over a period of time, but simultaneously she was realising that to take her movement ahead, she needed a separate platform to raise her voice against the barbaric rule of the CPI(M). Being with the Congress party was becoming a hindrance.

It was this idea and need which gave birth to the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998. In 1997, when the Congress convention was going on at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Mamata Banerjee organised an outdoor convention. She believed in working for grassroots people. She wanted to work for common people. That is why she and her compatriots chose the name Trinamool.

The time she chose was the end of the 11th Lok Sabha and the beginning of the 12th Lok Sabha. As a politician of much experience and stature, she understood that it was the right time to launch the party and feel the pulse of the electorate, as people were in admiration of her having seen her work.

Trinamool Congress was established on January 1, 1998. “A silent revolution is taking place in West Bengal. The people are on the verge of writing history… A new epoch will start”, said Chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

On the day of the inception of Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee sketched the logo of the party which signifies ‘grass root’ (two saplings on the grass). She thought if the Election Commission approves the logo then she will achieve two goals: one, the launch of her party and two, of simultaneously taking the philosophy of the party and explaining to the people her deep thought behind the logo, which was the message of secularism, “Ek e brinte duti kusum, Hindu Musalman, ekjon tar noyonmoni onno ti tar pran” (two buds on the tree, Hindu and Muslim. If one of them is the eye, then the other is life).

The Election Commission did approve the logo but had also issued a stricture which read if the Trinamool Congress failed to get six-percentage of votes in the 12th Lok Sabha elections, then the pre-symbol will be cancelled. Trinamool Congress well passed the cut-off percentage and the party was born.