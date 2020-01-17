Laser show to light up Jangalmahal Utsav 2020

The sixth edition of Jangalmahal Utsav will take place at Nanibala Boys’ School Ground in Jhargram from January 20 to 25. Organised by the Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs Department, the festival will be open from 3 PM to 10 PM every day.

The special attraction this year will be a laser show, portraying the lives of the Santhal hero, Tilka Manjhi and the freedom fighters Benoy-Badal-Dinesh. Tilka Manjhi led the first tribal revolt against the British in the second half of the 18th century, to protest against their seizure of historically Santhal lands, and died a martyr. Benoy-Badal-Dinesh was the trio who launched an attack on Writers’ Building in Kolkata in 1930 to kill the then inspector general of police (prisons), who was infamous for inflicting the worst of atrocities on inmates. They also died as martyrs.

About 8,000 folk artistes would attend this year’s festival, up from 7,800 last year. They will entertain thousands of people from the region and across the State who make it a point to attend this celebration of culture, music, dance and history. Handicrafts will also be displayed at the fair.