Sramik Melas being held across Bangla

Starting today, the State Labour Department is organising Sramik Melas (Workers’ Fairs) at 67 locations across the State. These were organised last year too and were very successful. Alongside, this month of January is being celebrated as ‘Samajik Suraksha Month’ or ‘Social Security Month’.

The first Sramik Mela is being held in Kolkata, from today to January 4. The last fair date is February 2. At all the 67 places, it will be held for three consecutive days. The fair timings are from 2 PM to 7 PM. Entry is free.

On all the days of the fairs, in the evening, free legal aid services will be provided to workers. Information on aspects related to education, health, life insurance, and death and accident benefits for workers, under the Samajik Suraksha Yojana, and registration for the scheme, are being provided. Cultural programmes have been organised in the evenings.

For any information, there is a toll-free number – 1800-103-0009. Registration for the services being offered can be done online too, by visiting the website: https://ssy.wblabour.gov.in.