This silent protest by artists will be an example for the entire country: Mamata Banerjee

Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used art as a medium of protest against CAA-NRC-NPR near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Mayo Road. She drew a picture of the face of a protesting woman, with ‘NRC’, ‘CAA’ and ‘NPR’ drawn all around the face and the letters ‘N’ and ‘O’, implying ‘NO’, as her two eyeballs.

After finishing the painting, she gave a speech, whose highlights are given below:

Today all artists gave one single message in different forms of art, that we, the people of India, have a colourful culture and unity in diversity, and we will preserve it.

We don’t want division. We want a united India.

This protest through art is a unique style of protest.

The message is that we don’t support NRC, NPR and CAA. The three are a shame for civilization and our culture.

This silent protest by artists will be an example for the entire country.

We have one single language of protest. The language enriches our culture though we have various dialects and dresses.

We are doing this protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi because the Mahatma fought for a united India. We don’t believe in the politics of hatred.