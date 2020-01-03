Is Modi the PM of India or Ambassador of Pakistan: Didi in Siliguri

A mega rally was held in Siliguri today against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mamata Banerjee led the protest march.

The rally began at 1 PM at Pradhan Nagar and culminated at Baghajatin Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Didi took a dig at the prime minister. She said that he keeps comparing India with Pakistan. “Are you the prime minister of India or ambassador of Pakistan; why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue?” she asked.

Highlights of her speech:

We are all citizens. We all live in harmony and peace. It is shameful that in the name of NPR, NRC, and CAA, we are asked to prove our citizenship again after 73 years of independence.

India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage; why do you regularly compare our nation with Pakistan? Are you the prime minister of India or ambassador of Pakistan; why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue?

Why do you always compare our nation with Pakistan? He talks about Pakistan all day. Why? Is he their ambassador? If someone says ‘give me a job, I have no work’ he says ‘go to Pakistan’

They are saying Matuas will get citizenship. But they are already citizens. They have voted several times in the past. Why do they need to prove their citizenship again?

I will request you to enlist your name in the voter list. They are confusing us, contradicting their own statements. One minister is saying NRC will be implemented across the country, while another minister is denying it.

They have said none of the identity proof like voters ID card, PAN card, passport or Aadhaar card are valid proof of citizenship.

They killed the protestors, tortured the students in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (UP). Karnataka CM promised monetary assistance to the families of dead protestors. Now they have backtracked and are calling them criminals. Trinamool may be a ‘poor’ party but we will help them.

Their leaders are coming to Bangla freely. No one is stopping them. Then why are delegations of Trinamool leaders not allowed to enter UP or Assam?

In Bengal, people belonging to all religions stay together in harmony. They are dividing the country in the name of communalism. We will not allow them to do that.

We will continue the movement until they withdraw CAA, NRC.

We will organise a protest rally in the Hills on January 22. On January 9, another rally will be held from Barasat to Madhyamgram.