Kolkata Police starts 3rd edition of ‘Sukanya’

Kolkata Police started the third edition of its popular ‘Sukanya’ project on January 6. The third batch involves 100 city-based schools and colleges under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

Through the project, girls studying in schools and colleges are trained in self-defence techniques. Students of classes VIII, IX, XI and those studying in the first year at educational institutions are a part of it.

Sukanya is an initiative of the Kolkata Police’s Community Policing Wing, meant to provide self-defence training to girls of city-based schools, colleges and universities. The Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Department of the Bangla Government funds the project.