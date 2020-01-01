Trinamool observing foundation day as ‘Nagorik Dibas’ across Bangla

Today is the foundation day of All India Trinamool Congress. The party has come a long way since its founding in 1998. Over this period, it has become one of the most important parties of country under the leadership of its chairperson, Mamata Banerjee.

Over the last few weeks, the party has been playing a leading role in the protest against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill (or CAB, which is now an Act) and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which, if implemented, would take away citizenship from many people across the country.

For this reason, Mamata Banerjee had announced a few days back that January 1 would be observed as Nagorik Dibas, or Citizens’ Day across booths in the State. That apart, activities like distribution of warm clothes for the poor, blood donation camps and cultural programmes have also been organised.