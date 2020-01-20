Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate Uttarbanga Utsab today

The week-long Uttarbanga Utsab is set to start from January 20 in Siliguri. This has been an annual fixture for the last few years and is eagerly awaited by the people of the region.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the festival at the Kanchenjunga Stadium. A host of cultural and political personalities will grace the occasion.

The event is aimed at showcasing the rich and diverse culture, art, craft, music, songs and other performing arts of north Bengal. This is the ninth edition of the festival.

A mega sit and draw competition and felicitation of meritorious students also form part of the festival. Eminent persons excelling in different spheres hailing from north Bengal will be conferred the Banga Ratna Award.