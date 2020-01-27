Bengal Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution, demands its repeal

The State Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against CAA brought by the state government demanding that the contentious citizenship law be repealed forthwith and NPR and the proposed NRC be withdrawn.

Speaking on the resolution, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the Citizenship Amendment Act is “against the Constitution and humanity”. “We want this law to be repealed immediately. We want NPR to be also repealed,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The state assembly had earlier passed a resolution against NRC in September 2019. Today’s resolution was moved by Partha Chatterjee, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister. The resolution was supported by both the opposition parties Congress and the CPI(M) led Left Front.

It may be mentioned, Mamata Banerjee had been at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests in the State. She has walked in several protest marches and participated in sit-in demonstrations and public meetings against CAA, all over the State.