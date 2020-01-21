Bangla emerges at the top in vegetable production

Bangla has emerged as the top State in vegetable production in 2018-19, the data presented at a recent horticultural meeting showed.

According to the State-wise horticulture production data released at a conference organised by the Agriculture Ministry last week, Bangla produced 29.55 million tonnes (mt) of vegetables last year against 27.70 mt in the year before.

Bangla accounted for 15.9 per cent of the country’s total vegetable production in 2018-19.