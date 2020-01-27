Latest News

January 27, 2020

Bangla Govt ensures food for all

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated the Khadya Sathi food security scheme to provide rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg to almost 90 per cent of the State’s population, including special packages for the people of Jangalmahal and the Hills, the Cyclone Aila-affected, the farmers of Singur, workers and non-workers of closed tea gardens, tribal people of Totopara in Alipurduar district, and destitute and homeless people.

Here are some of the achievements of the Food & Supplies Department:

  • 50 lakh people get foodgrains at half the market price
  • Allocation of foodgrains under PDS increased manifold during the last eight years
  • Digital ration cards for all to make distribution hassle-free
  • Almost 6,000 malnourished children and their mothers: 5kg rice, 2.5kg fortified atta, 1kg masoor dal, 1kg Bengal gram
  • For Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Diwali, Eid, Ramzan, Chhath Puja: Edible oil, Bengal gram, flour, sugar at subsidised rates
  • System of payment of sale proceeds of paddy directly to the farmers’ bank accounts through NEFT
  • In case of procurement of paddy through co-operative societies, direct payments of sale proceeds of paddy to the farmers within three days from the date of sale
  • Major reforms in PDS, including the use of information technology (IT) in management of the PDS
  • Construction of model fair price (FP) shops in closed tea gardens
  • Storage capacity of grains distributed through PDS enhanced from 62,000 metric tonnes (MT) to 6 lakh MT
  • Robust grievance redressal system through toll-free helplines – 18003455505 and 1967

Quantities allotted every month:

  • People living in tea gardens: 35 kg foodgrains at Rs 2 per kg
  • People living in Cyclone Aila-affected blocks: 16 kg foodgrains at Rs 2 per kg every month
  • Farming families of Singur: 16 kg foodgrains at Rs 2 per kg
  • Over 8 lakh people in the Darjeeling Hills: 11 kg foodgrains at Rs 2 per kg
  • Over 35 lakh people in Jangalmahal: 11 kg foodgrains at Rs 2 per kg
  • Totos in Alipurduar: 11 kg foodgrains free of cost

 