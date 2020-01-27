Bangla Govt ensures food for all

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated the Khadya Sathi food security scheme to provide rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg to almost 90 per cent of the State’s population, including special packages for the people of Jangalmahal and the Hills, the Cyclone Aila-affected, the farmers of Singur, workers and non-workers of closed tea gardens, tribal people of Totopara in Alipurduar district, and destitute and homeless people.

Here are some of the achievements of the Food & Supplies Department:

50 lakh people get foodgrains at half the market price

Allocation of foodgrains under PDS increased manifold during the last eight years

Digital ration cards for all to make distribution hassle-free

Almost 6,000 malnourished children and their mothers: 5kg rice, 2.5kg fortified atta, 1kg masoor dal, 1kg Bengal gram

For Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Diwali, Eid, Ramzan, Chhath Puja: Edible oil, Bengal gram, flour, sugar at subsidised rates

System of payment of sale proceeds of paddy directly to the farmers’ bank accounts through NEFT

In case of procurement of paddy through co-operative societies, direct payments of sale proceeds of paddy to the farmers within three days from the date of sale

Major reforms in PDS, including the use of information technology (IT) in management of the PDS

Construction of model fair price (FP) shops in closed tea gardens

Storage capacity of grains distributed through PDS enhanced from 62,000 metric tonnes (MT) to 6 lakh MT

Robust grievance redressal system through toll-free helplines – 18003455505 and 1967

Quantities allotted every month: