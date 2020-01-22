Govt to provide trauma care ambulances to municipalities

The State Transport Department will start providing, in a phase-wise manner, trauma care ambulances to various municipalities and administrative officials from various districts.

The ambulances would be distributed among the beneficiaries at a programme on January 22. The municipalities that will receive trauma care ambulances in the first phase are Murshidabad, Dhuliyan, Kharagpur and Kaliaganj, along with the district magistrate of Jhargram and a few clubs.

Each ambulance will have a doctor, nurses and paramedical staff. The maintenance and repair of the ambulances would be the responsibility of those using them.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid enormous stress on the issue of road safety. Her brainchild, the ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ project, is a success that has been recognised at the national level. She has also instructed the police and district administration to identify the black spots along national and State highways and take preventive measures to check accidents.

Source: Millennium Post