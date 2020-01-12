Latest News

January 12, 2020

Bangla Govt committed to the welfare of the youth

Swami Vivekananda always believed in the power of the youth. He laid a lot of stress on sports as an essential part of building character.

Today, January 12, marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Let us take a look at the achievements of the Youth Wing of the State Youth Services & Sports (YSS) Department.

Youth Hostels: 17 youth hostels renovated, 9 youth hostels constructed (all 26 now operational), 16 youth hostels under construction

Grants to clubs: More than 18,000 clubs and other organisations given financial assistance for sports activities and development of sports infrastructure since 2014-15

Development of playgrounds: Financial assistance given to 398 schools, colleges, universities and clubs for the development of playgrounds

Setting up of multigyms: Financial assistance given to nearly 3,565 schools, colleges, universities and clubs for setting up of multi-gyms

Setting up of mini indoor games complexes: Financial assistance given to more than 684 schools, colleges, universities, clubs and organisations for setting up mini indoor games complexes

Youth Computer Training Centres: About 1,000 Youth Computer Training Centres run across the state in collaboration with various private agencies

Vocational training: Placement-linked skill development programme organised with the assistance of Technical Education, Training & Skill Development Department; more than 4,000 candidates given training till now