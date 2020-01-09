Annual Jatra Utsab begins today

The Annual Jatra Utsab, organised by Bangla Government, will begin today in Barasat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 24th edition of the festival today. She will felicitate several jatra personalities on the occasion.

Mamata Banerjee has been instrumental in starting several initiatives to help jatra artistes, including giving annual remuneration to the poor artistes and bringing all under State mediclaim.

Before coming for the inauguration, Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march against CAA and NRC from Madhyamgram to Barasat (upto the telephone exchange). She will be accompanied by MPs, MLAs, municipal chairpersons, zilla parishad representatives and many others.