More poultry and meat sale opportunities by State Govt

The Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) entered a new chapter in its existence recently when it opened the first of a chain of shops for selling poultry and agricultural products from its own farms. The first such store was inaugurated recently at Mrittika Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Among the products available are eggs, meat of chicken, koel, turkey, duck and black Bengal goat, lettuce, strawberry, dragon fruit, rice and pulses.

The CADC is under the State Panchayats and Rural Development Department. The department plans to set up mobile shops in future. The farms in Haringhata and in the Ayodhya Hills in Purulia are setting up facilities for packaging the meat of the animals raised there, including country goats and black Bengal goat. A state-of-the-art abattoir is also coming up in Purulia.

To make the products attractive for buyers, they would be priced at par with or even below current market rates. Bee culture for making honey is also in the works.

Source: Ei Samay