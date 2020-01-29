70,000 Yuvashree beneficiaries get jobs in 6 years

The number of unemployed people who had been getting a monthly stipend under the Yuvashree Scheme, after having their names enlisted in the government’s Employment Bank, and who have now got jobs in the companies enlisted by the bank has crossed 70,000 in the six years since the scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 13, 2013.

Till now, 34 lakh people enlisted with the Employment Bank have applied for the Yuvashree stipend of Rs 1,500 per month. Currently, one lakh people are getting the stipend, entailing an expenditure of Rs 180 crore per year for the State Government.

Seventy thousand getting employment is a big achievement for the State Government, say officials of the Labour Department, under which the Employment Bank operates and the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department, which runs the Yuvashree Scheme.

For the Labour Department, this provided the opportunity to add another approximately 70,000 unemployed youths to the bank, who had applied for having their names enlisted.

Source: Sangbad Pratidin