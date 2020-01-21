State Assembly to pass resolution against CAA on Jan 27

The Bangla Government is going to bring a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). The resolution will be taken up for discussion and passing during a special session of the State Assembly on January 27.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had announced that her government would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) soon.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Partha Chatterjee today said, “There will be a special session of the State Assembly on January 27 at 2 PM to discuss and a resolution against CAA.” He also called on other political parties to support the resolution.

It may be mentioned that on September 6, a resolution was adopted in the State Assembly against the NRC process in Assam. Since CAA was not passed in parliament at that time, CAA was not mentioned in that proposal.

Partha Chatterjee said that it is important to pass this resolution in the interest of democracy.