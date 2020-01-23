Bangla Govt keeping the legacy of Netaji alive

From declassification of Netaji files to Subhas Utsav – the Bangla Govt is keeping the legacy of Netaji alive. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose continues to inspire all of us.

On September 18, 2015, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had released all the 64 classified files related to Netaji, which were in the possession of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. The files are kept at the Kolkata Police Museum on APC Road for all to see.

The chief minister had also announced the State Government’s decision to digitise these files. In the future the government plans to declassify files of the post-independence era too, the chief minister had said.

Not only that, Mamata Banerjee has been exhorting the Centre and many foreign countries as well to release all secret files related to Netaji.

On January 15, 2016, at Netaji Bhavan, the chief minister had inaugurated a plaque, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the ‘Great Escape’ – as Netaji’s escape in 1941 from house arrest in Netaji Bhawan is called – and a statue of Netaji.