We won’t let them divide Bangla: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Uttarbanga Utsav today. She gave away the Banga Ratna Award to nine achievers including social activists, sportspersons and teachers, consisting of a trophy and Rs 1 lakh. She also announced Rs 10,000 each for 10 meritorious students from each of the nine districts of north Bengal, totalling 90 students.

On the occasion, she gave a speech to a huge crowd of supporters who had gathered for the function.

Highlights of her speech:

We established Uttarkanya, a separate secretariat for north Bengal, after coming to power.

North Bengal was much neglected earlier; we came and ensured large-scale development

We opened universities in every district, set up airports in Malda, Cooch Behar and Balurghat. We have given land for the expansion of Bagdogra Airport. It will soon have night landing facility.

We created two new districts, Kalimpong and Alipurduar to ensure better reach of developmental activities.

A new division has been set up in Malda, a new police commissionerate in Siliguri.

I have come to know that some people from the Opposition parties are attacking innocents, and so have ordered the police to tackle the issue sternly.

We are all citizens and so are all equal.

We need Bengalis, non-Bengalis, tribal people, Rajbangshis, other minority communities to stay together. Humanity is above all else.

We won’t let them divide the country. This is our country. We are proud of our culture. We all have the same red blood. And this festival is a celebration of our culture.

I love north Bengal as much as I love south Bengal.

I have another public meeting in the Hills on January 22.

Do not be afraid of NRC or CAA. I am here with you. This is our State, our land.

We don’t come here only during the time of election.

The NPR exercise is asking for parents’ documents. That is why I postponed it. Even I won’t be able to submit that document.

Now they are saying parents’ certificates are not mandatory. If a column in the form is vacant, that means this is incomplete. Those forms will be rejected, and they will never get citizenship.

All States have different opinions and cultures but the same love for a united India.

We have also promised land for the Press club. That is under process. We will keep our promise.