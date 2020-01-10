‘Adhikar’ – Didi composes a song against CAA-NRC

Mamata Banerjee has written a song as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). She has also composed the tune of the song, titled ‘Adhikar’.

The song has been sung by Indranil Sen. The songs gives the message that India is a land of unity. It strongly condemns CAA and NRC.

In the past, Mamata Banerjee had written a poem to protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The poem was also titled ‘Adhikar’ (Our Rights). She had also penned a poem in support of the student protests across the country, which she had named ‘Gorje Otho’ (‘Roar in Protest’).

Over the last few weeks, Mamata Banerjee has been leading protests (marches, public meetings) against CAA and NRC across the State. She has reached out to the people in her unique way – clanking cymbals (‘kansor’), clapping hands in rhythm, chanting catchy slogans coined by her. She also made a painting during a protest meeting at Park Circus.

Posting the song ‘Adhikar’ on Facebook, Didi wrote, “This country stands for unity, harmony and togetherness. The Central Government’s NRC and CAA are against this country’s tradition of unity. Not through guns, bullets or fire, let the protests be through poetry and songs. Through this song, I have spelt out my protest against the NRC and CAA. Indranil Sen has sung the song. When darkness covers a nation, it is the artistic mind that brings out the language of protest”.