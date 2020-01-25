Tourism flourishing in Bangla

The State Tourism Department has done a lot over the last nine years (since the Trinamool Congress Government came to power in 2011) to realise the immense tourism potential that Bangla holds. A lot of work is still going on.

The number foreign tourists registered in Bangla has gone up and the State has now climbed to the sixth spot among in terms of foreign tourist arrivals.

Some of the recent achievements of the Tourism Department: