46 lakh farmers brought under the ambit of Bangla Shasya Bima

The Bangla Government has already brought as many as 46 lakh farmers under the ambit of its crop insurance scheme, Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB) Scheme. The government has spent Rs 450 crore for the running of the scheme smoothly.

According to officials in the State Agriculture Department, around 21 lakh hectares of cultivable land have already been included under the crop insurance scheme. The insured crops are aman paddy, aus paddy, jute and maize.

The scheme was introduced in June 2019, following the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It has turned extremely beneficial for the farmers in the State. The scheme is free of cost for the farmers as the government pays the entire premium.

The crop insurance scheme was rolled out in collaboration with the Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC), to protect farmers from natural disasters, and to ensure a steady income in case of unstable market prices.

The insurance scheme covers any losses suffered during planting, cultivation and during the period post-cutting when crops are lying on fields, and also for adverse weather situations.

Source: Millennium Post