TMCP continues anti-CAA demonstration with songs, poems

The Trinamool Congress students’ wing is continuing to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA with songs, poems and speeches at a sit-in demonstration on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata.

Their demonstration entered the fourth day on Monday. Trinamool Chairperson Mamata Banerjee visited the sit-in venue on Saturday. The protesters of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) were seen carrying posters and placards against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“NRC, CAA and NPR is not just discriminatory against Muslims but is also against the poor, the working-class people and the students. Why do we need to prove our citizenship after so many years of Independence?”

“We want jobs for youths and food for the poor. The Centre should be bothered about these issues rather than keeping themselves busy deciding who is an Indian and who is not,” a senior TMCP leader said while addressing the demonstration.

Trinamool Chairperson Mamata Banerjee again visited the dharna manch today in the evening. She slammed those who seek ‘cheap publicity’ by using violence during protests. She said true ‘protests’ are driven by emotions and are peaceful.

Highlights of her speech

There are thousands of educational institutions in the country. Students, by and large, across universities are protesting. It would be wrong to assume only one or two universities are protesting.

Some people organise ‘protests’ for publicity. They burn buses, pelt stones. That is not the right way to protest. They must be peaceful, driven by emotions, ideology, commitment.

Those who encourage violence are seeking cheap publicity. Those who are true ‘protestors’ they never cede an inch; they hold on to their stand, come what may.

Protests must be inclusive and must never discriminate between people on the basis of caste, creed, religion.

In 2006, I had gone on hunger strike for 26 days. Remember, it was also a cold winter month. I fought for the rights of the farmers