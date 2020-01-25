Kolkata tops in foreign tourist arrival growth

The City of Joy has witnessed the highest growth in foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) between April-December, 2019, among all the metro cities in the country. Kolkata has witnessed 13.3 per cent growth in FTA. Kolkata had seen 20.3 lakh foreigners’ arrivals.

The total number foreign tourists registered in Bangla has also gone up and it has now climbed to 6th spot overtaking Kerala. Just five states are currently ahead of Bangla.

The principal secretary of state tourism department said that tourism now contributes 12.6 per cent of the gross state domestic product (SGDP) while at the national level, the average is 4 per cent.

The foreign tourists coming to Bangla are mainly from Russia, Germany, South Korea, Thailand, China, Turkey, South Africa, Japan apart from SAARC and ASEAN countries.

It may be mentioned that domestic airlines movement has gone up by 74.4 per cent (67.86 per cent in case of international) in Kolkata.