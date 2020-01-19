Sundarini ‘mishti’ a hit in Kolkata

In a short time, Sundarini has become a brand known for its quality products. Its latest offering is sweets. Tying up with a private company, a chain of six sweet shops has been set up in Kolkata based on the franchise model. The shops are also named ‘Sundarini’.

It started as a cooperative formed by women from remote regions of the Sundarbans. The State Government’s idea behind creating Sundarini was to empower poor village women.

The shops are clocking rapid sales, so much so that they are now turning out to be competition to the well-established shops of Kolkata. The customers are very satisfied with the taste and the prices are affordable too.

The six shops are located in Jodhpur Park, Survey Park (Ajaynagar), Santoshpur, Haltu (in Kasba), Muchipara (in Tollygunge) and Diamond Park (in Joka).

The brand is owned by Sundarban Cooperative Milk and Livestock Producers’ Limited, which is an initiative of State Animal Resources Development Department. None other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave the name ‘Sundarini’. Packaged milk, ghee, honey, rice, sona moong dal, eggs, paneer and several other products are sold under the brand name.

Source: Sangbad Pratidin