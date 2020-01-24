Download caste certificates using mobile phones

The Bangla Government is doing away with the need for visiting government offices compulsorily for caste certificates. Soon SC, ST and OBC certificates (with digital signatures) can be downloaded using smartphones and computers from the website of the State Backward Classes Welfare Department. The process of applying online was already in place.

This measure would help the second-generation applicants, that is, those whose parents are caste certificate-holders. Of course, offline delivery of certificates would continue. Presently, more than nine lakh certificates are issued every year.

Measures are also being put in place to enable the local panchayat offices to issue certificates so that applicants do not have to travel long distances.

Courtesy: Bartaman