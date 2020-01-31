Mamata Banerjee’s books are bestsellers at Kolkata Book Fair

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s books emerged as top sellers on the first day of 44th Kolkata International Book Fair.

Thirteen books written by Banerjee—six in Bengali, six in English and one in Urdu—were released on the day of inauguration.

Of these, the most talked about and preferred one among the book lovers is Why We Are Saying No CAA No NRC No NPR.

It might be mentioned that with 13 of her books unveiled at the book fair that began on Tuesday, the number of her publications has now gone up to 101.

All her books are now available at the Jago Bangla stall at the ongoing book fair in Central Park.