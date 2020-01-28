All teachers will be posted in their home districts: Mamata Banerjee

Today, on the auspicious eve of Saraswati Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted out a very important decision of the Bangla Government, a decision that would have wide-ranging benefits for teachers.

She wrote, “being an ideal time also to express our gratitude to all our teachers, we have taken a policy decision of posting all teachers in their respective home districts”. This, she wrote, “will help them take care of their own families and work with complete peace of mind and full attention while contributing to the great work of Nation building”.

Posting in their home districts has been a long-standing demand of teachers and now Mamata Banerjee has fulfilled it, proving once again that her Maa-Mati-Manush Government is always committed to the people of Bangla.

She began her tweet by expressing gratitude to teachers as they make a huge contribution to society, and consequently, to nation-building. She wrote: “We are proud of our teachers and our students. Teachers are the main guardians, who have a huge contribution towards our society and Nation building through nurturing our students for becoming true leaders of tomorrow”.

She ended her announcement by wishing the best to everyone.