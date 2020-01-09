TMCP to organise sit-in demonstration against CAA-NRC: Didi

A mega rally was held in North 24 Parganas today against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mamata Banerjee led the protest march.

The rally began at 1 PM at Madhyamgram and culminated at Barasat Kachari Maidan.

Speaking on the occasion, Didi announced that Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will organise an indefinite sit-in demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue from tomorrow.

Highlights of her speech:

We had passed a resolution in the State Assembly in September, 2019. We will not accept NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act.

We do not discriminate among people on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

We believe in the spirit of united India, united Bangla. Sarva Dharma Samannay is our motto. We will work together for all

Some people are spreading misinformation. Do not fall into their traps.

We have given land rights to refugees. We have recognised refugee colonies as well.

We have given land pattas to the residents of 94 refugee colonies on government land. We have passed a law to recognise even the colonies on centre’s land.

Some religious organisations are claiming Matuas will be given unconditional citizenship. But they are already citizens of this country. They have been voting since 1964.

To get citizenship, you will be declared a foreigner for 5 years. So, they will take away your citizenship, and all the services you receive

They want to deceive people. Poor people will stand in queues and they will discriminate among people

We are all citizens of the country. All of us cast our votes in elections

Political parties have no right to harm people. Protests must be peaceful. Hurling bombs on railway tracks, setting buses on fire won’t be tolerated

A protest which takes everyone along, which is peaceful, will become successful

Some people are trying to sow the seeds of communalism. Beware of them.

As long as I am alive, I will work for the people. I will not allow CAA-NRC-NPR

The anti-CAA protests began in Bangla. Let us carry it forward by protesting democratically, peacefully in a humane manner