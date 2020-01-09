Measures in place for a hassle-free Gangasagar Mela 2020

The South 24-Parganas district administration has taken a slew of new initiatives to ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors at Gangasagar Mela 2020. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the administration to give top priority to welfare of pilgrims.

The development measures include boost in infrastructure, transportation, security for the pilgrims and a cleaner and greener environment.