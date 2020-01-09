January 9, 2020
Measures in place for a hassle-free Gangasagar Mela 2020
The South 24-Parganas district administration has taken a slew of new initiatives to ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors at Gangasagar Mela 2020. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the administration to give top priority to welfare of pilgrims.
The development measures include boost in infrastructure, transportation, security for the pilgrims and a cleaner and greener environment.
- 3,700 buses (2,500 government buses and the rest, private)
- 550 mini vehicles in Sagar Island
- Every bus to have GPS and speed calibrator
- Breathalysers to check alcohol consumption of drivers
- One Sagar Bandhu – Civil Defence Department volunteer – in every bus
- 600 drivers driving to Sagar Island given training by the Transport Department to avoid accidents
- Three camp offices at different locations
- Six flying squads to patrol 24×7
- Public announcements at Gangasagar in seven languages – English, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri and Hindi
- Announcements from different locations to guide pilgrims
- 10 buffer zones to manage traffic
- Buffer zones to have all information about live traffic conditions across the venue
- Breakdown vans at different places
- Transport Department will provide 75 Jalasathis at jetty points
- Insurance cover for pilgrims will be Rs 5 lakh (in case of unnatural death of the pilgrim)
- Green corridors will be established for emergency evacuation with the help of air ambulances, water ambulances and helicopters to help pilgrims and provide then quick relief when required
- Volunteers from various NGOs will provide medical services
- 300-bed temporary hospital, 85 ambulances available for patients suffering from trauma and other disorders
- Specialised doctors will be deployed for any kind of emergency
- In the case of fire accidents, fireballs will be used to douse fires