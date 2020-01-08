Kolkata witnesses 9% slide in accident deaths from 2018 to 2019

For the fourth successive year since the state launched the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign, Kolkata Police has brought good news for the residents. There has been a significant drop in both fatal and non-fatal accidents in 2019.

Police said 260 fatal accidents led to 267 deaths in 2019 as against 294 deaths in 283 fatal accidents in 2018. In 2016 and 2017, there were 407 and 329 deaths, respectively.

Non-fatal accidents last year saw 2,012 persons being injured in 1,804 cases as compared to 2,162 persons being injured in 2,244 cases in 2018. The good news is not limited only to the overall decrease in accidents. There is significant progress in controlling rogue bikers. Deaths of bikers have fallen significantly from 82 in 2018 to 58.

Even among the victims, who lost their lives, merely 20 were found not wearing helmets as compared to 50 last year. Even night time accidents (8pm-6am) has seen a decrease. From a high of 110 in 2018, there were 87 deaths in 2019.

The overall success in controlling accidents, especially involving bikes, has been attributed to increase in patrolling on the streets, especially at night.