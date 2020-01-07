Tight security for Gangasagar Mela

The Bangla Government has put in place tight security measures to ensure the safety of the lakhs of devotees who would congregate on Sagar Island in January for the annual Gangasagar Mela.

The superintendent of police for Sundarban Police District, under whose jurisdiction the Gangasagar Mela falls, revealed the important features of the security set-up.

Ten thousand police personnel in total would be involved in providing security for everyone who would visit Gangasagar.

Some of them would be divided up into eight quick response teams (QRT) for taking care of any emergency that may arise. Twenty-three teams of special personnel would also be stationed at various spots in and around the fair. Police would keep a watch from launches on the Muriganga River.

There would be 250 closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV). Twelve drones would be deployed to keep watch over every area from overhead vantage points.

The police would also open 44 information centres. Bomb disposal squads would be kept ready as well, both at the fairground and at the Lot No. 8 jetty, which is the major entry and exit point for Gangasagar Mela.

The police would also create a buffer zone around the area of Gangasagar Mela so that the number of people entering the fair could be controlled, as too big a crowd can lead to adverse situations.