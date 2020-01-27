Students and youth represent the future, who would lead the country: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today addressed a huge gathering of young Trinamool workers and supporters at the Student-Youth Workshop at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Highlights of her speech:

My thanks to all the students who have joined the movement against the CAA despite of their busy lives.

Our students union will continue this movement across the State after Saraswati Puja, till the commencement of the Madhyamik exams.

The students and the youth are the future of the country, it is they who would lead.

I am happy that the students have taken over the responsibility of the movement. They are the future leaders.

You people are getting an education. Education is social service, it also teaches loyalty to your land and unity.

We started social work during our college lives, when we used to do Chhatra Parishad. We used to help everyone.

At the time of Ashutosh College elections, CPI(M) cadres used to torture us. They would beat us badly. They had beaten me too.

We have to stay united. Every religion and profession is equally important.

We cannot run our families without our mothers. We cannot walk the path alone. We have seen Nelson Mandela, leading the anti-racist movement.

We are the citizens of this country. We are not bonded labourers.

Will the BJP determine who would eat poha? You cannot determine our rights. This is fascism.

I work for the people. Trinamool is working for the people’s good round the clock.

I have never heard that people’s intentions can be determined by their attire.

Even children and women reacting to it means that the issue is right.

I spoke to our Governor about this – since the Centre did not listen to us, we did not attend the meeting on Census and NPR. Every other State did, but we did not support that.

I have postponed the enumeration for NPR in Bangla. They are asking for parents’ certificates. Even I cannot produce that. Then how can I expect other people to do that?

Yet again, now they are saying these details are not important; however, remember, if you leave the column blank, your application would be rejected. This is the rule. They are making fools out of you.

We have to conduct this movement with discipline. You have to be ready to spill your blood for the good of the country.

They are privatising everything including Air India. Air India was our pride.

The Trinamool’s trade union will start a movement from tomorrow against this privatisation. It will continue for three days – January 28, 29 and 30.

From 31st students will again start the movement against CAA-NPR-NRC until I tell them to stop.

On February 1 and 2, protest marches and sit-in demonstrations will be organised in every block.

On February 5, a human chain will be formed in every block.

On February 6 and 7, we will do silent marches.

From February 10 to 13, you have do a door-to-door campaign to convince people to support the issue. I will request every student to select 1000 houses. Abhishek Banerjee will lead this campaign.