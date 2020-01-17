Gangasagar Mela 2020 a huge success

Congratulating one and all for making the pan-India congregation at Gangasagar a grand success, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the BJP-led Central government for not providing any money for the fair and added that it passed off peacefully without a single untoward incident taking place.

Addressing a gathering at the dharna demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Banerjee said: “The Centre did not provide a single rupee and it is the Bengal government that has the courage and power to make such a big show a grand success. Not a single untoward incident happened.”

Listing out various projects initiated by the state government in view of the fair, held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Banerjee said the administration has been making consistent efforts to develop the place where it is held.

Around 50 lakh pilgrims visited the Island to take part in the celebrations this year which is roughly double the last year’s figure. Forty-six people who fell ill were either airlifted or taken to the nearest hospital by water ambulance for treatment. Another 15,029 people who became sick were treated on the Mela ground itself. Banerjee said 40 babies were born on Sagar Island. She said till Friday, every pilgrim along with government officials, were brought under insurance coverage.

“We did not charge anything from the patients and they were given the best treatment free of cost,” she maintained. A one-and-a-half-year-old child who was suffering from pneumonia was airlifted and admitted to SSKM Hospital on Thursday.

“This is Bengal where people coming from different states and speaking different languages are respected and honoured. Every arrangement was made to ensure that they reach the Island and return after taking the holy dip peacefully and safely,” she said, adding: “The presence of the people from Bengal is felt everywhere. In any intellectual activity or cultural events or movements, you will find Bengalis.”

Mamata Banerjee had herself visited the Sagar Island and oversaw the arrangements before the commencement of the fair. She urged the pilgrims not to get swayed by any provocations and had instructed the police to intensify vigil against the rumour-mongers.