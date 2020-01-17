Surnames Do Not Matter In Human Relations, Says Mamata Banerjee

Holding that surnames do no matter in human relations, Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she does not know the surname of her driver and does not ask surnames of those who work with her in the administration.

As different kinds of fishes live in an aquarium or marine creatures do in a sea, Ms Banerjee said people in a society live together in harmony irrespective of caste, creed and religion of its members.

“It pains me when I see that we are moving away from the age-old tradition of living together harmoniously,” the Trinamool chief said at the demonstration.

The sit-in that started on January 10, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the city on a two-day visit, was organised by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), students’ wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The chief minister has taken a lead role in the country in organising protests against the CAA, country-wide NRC and the National Population Register (NPR), holding that these are devices brought in by the BJP government at the Centre to divide people of the country.

Didi said she was brought up by her parents in an atmosphere of togetherness, which is the tradition of the country as also of West Bengal.

The chief minister had on Wednesday said Bangla will not take part in a meeting convened by the Centre on the NPR in New Delhi on January 17