Bangla Govt aiming for IT exports worth Rs 40,000 cr

The information technology (IT) industry in Bangla is going through a major expansion phase courtesy the vision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Her vision is to make the tier 2 and tier 3 cities, including the 17 IT parks set up across the State, part of an IT wave. Rajarhat, New Town and Sector V in Salt Lake form the hub of the industry in Bangla.

State Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) Minister Dr Amit Mitra said recently that the IT&E Department has set an export target to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in the next three years. The total IT exports in FY 2018-19 have gone up to Rs 22,897 crore, up from Rs 8,335 crore in FY 2010-11, he said.

In this respect, the MoU that the Japanese giant, Fujisoft had signed with the State Government for applying its 3D design technology in various products assumes significance. The technology will be used by the State’s fan cluster in Bansdroni (Kolkata), and the jewellery and metal sectors to give them the much-needed boost.

Source: Millennium Post