Boost for eco-tourism at Sabujdweep & Jharkhali

The State Tourism Department has started work to develop Sabujdweep in Hooghly district and Jharkhali in South 24-Parganas, located in the Sundarbans region, as eco-friendly cultural tourism spots. Both the places have attracted tourists over the years. The new measures will add to the infrastructural facilities and thus help in making them more popular.

Sabujdweep consists of two islands mainly – one is 55 acres in area and the other, 44 acres. The department has already started work on developing them as eco-friendly cultural tourism spots. The government will set up stalls so that local artisans can make handicrafts there and sell them to tourists. There will be a platform for traditional folk performers to entertain during the evening hours.

A zoological garden is also going to be set up in Jharkhali by the State Forest Department in order to conserve the endangered flora and fauna of the Sundarbans.