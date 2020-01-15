Anti-dengue rallies by KMC on Feb 8

As part of its anti-dengue awareness drive, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will take out rallies across the city, in all the 144 wards under its jurisdiction on February 8.

The main rally will start from the KMC headquarters on SN Banerjee Road. The councillors will organise rallies in their respective wards.

There will be colourful posters and festoons to create awareness against dengue. The civic authorities will invite representatives of various clubs, puja committees and important personalities from different walks of life to participate in the rallies.

An important addition to the anti-dengue drives has been the deployment of drones. The equipment, fitted with robot, have been used for capturing footage of the breeding spots of mosquitoes, including many human-inaccessible areas, collecting water samples for tests and spraying larvicide to destroy breeding grounds.

Source: Millennium Post